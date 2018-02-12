Astros, Nats return as ballpark work continues

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

Feels like it was yesterday the Houston Astros won the World Series.

Well, the world champions and the Washington Nationals are ready for year two in their new Ballpark in West Palm Beach.

However, the Ballpark of the Palm Beaches paid mostly in part by taxpayer money, is still not completely finished.

Today crews were seen putting some finishing touches on the ballpark.

"Always things that come down to the wire," said General Manager Bradley Ballard.

This year is a little easier.

In 2017 there was a mad rush to get the $153 million facility open for opening day.

"First time we cooked on the grills was because we had a line and it was opening day," said Ballard.

Over the offseason crews worked hard to complete their work.

"Yeah we had to tweak a few things for sure," said Ballard.

The city is likely to issue a final certificate of occupancy later this year.

Fans are not likely to see any unfinished work.

The first game between the Astros and Nationals is February 23.