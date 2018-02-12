State targets DOH salary after marijuana delays

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Dr. Ahmed El-Haddad with Mari J MD Medical Marijuana says the rollout here in Florida has worked in some respects.

“The state of Florida is doing a good job regulating the dispensaries and regulating the access to make sure it's not going into the wrong hands," he says.

It’s a system he says that still has a lot of room for improvement.

“It’s taking too long for them to get approved and be allowed to go to the dispensary to pick up medical marijuana. For them to wait 3 to 4 weeks to get a card when they can go get an opioid within 2 hours from their doctor…that to me is unacceptable.”

Backlogs have become a major issue, not just approval for patient ID cards, but also for growing and dispensing licenses.

It's gotten so bad, last October, a legislative committee starting sending the department of health letters demanding answers.

Now lawmakers are taking things one step further.

In the House's 2018 - 2019 budget proposal, an amendment would freeze 2.1 million in salaries and expenses until DOH fixes the issues.

State Representative Jason Brodeur, who introduced the amendment, released the following statement to NewsChannel 5:

“The legislature has grown tired of hauling the office of compassionate use into their meetings to ask why they are not executing their legislatively prescribed duties. So now we are going to withhold salary and benefits until they respond to the 15 JAPC letters they have been sent since October 3rd, 2017. Regardless of any personal feelings about Amendment 2, it’s now law. A lot of us have worked very hard to craft responsible policy in our state and the office of compassionate use has undermined implementation at every turn. If we now put their salary and benefits of their executives."

Dr. El-Haddad says MORE funding for DOH could actually be the solution.

“There’s a high demand now, so you need to accommodate,” he says. “They should be pouring more money into this to get more employees so they could do the right thing.

The Florida Department of Health released the following statement to NewsChannel 5: