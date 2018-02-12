14-Year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

14-Year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle

A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Stuart Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 1, south of Indian Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Officials say Jaidyn T. Ryan of Stuart, was riding his bike east across U.S. 1 when he was hit by a 

2006 Dodge Sprinter traveling south on U.S. 1. 

Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Dodge, 51-year-old Alan Rithamel of Wisconsin, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

 

 

