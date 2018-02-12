14-Year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding his bicycle in Stuart Monday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 7:15 p.m. on U.S. 1, south of Indian Street, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say Jaidyn T. Ryan of Stuart, was riding his bike east across U.S. 1 when he was hit by a

2006 Dodge Sprinter traveling south on U.S. 1.

Ryan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge, 51-year-old Alan Rithamel of Wisconsin, was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.