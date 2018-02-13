Pedal gets stuck while driver goes 100 mph - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedal gets stuck while driver goes 100 mph

Officials with The Florida Highway Patrol say a driver traveled nearly 50 miles in a runaway SUV before law enforcement officers could bring his car to a stop.

“Get out of the way!” Joseph Cooper, 28, from Palm Coast could be heard yelling in a 911 call.

He told 911 dispatchers that his 2003 BMW X5 wouldn’t slow down or stop after he got onto I-95 in Martin County.

"I think my gas pedal is stuck on my car and I’m on I-95,” Cooper told dispatchers.

As he drove north toward St. Lucie County, Cooper told dispatchers there was steady traffic on the road. “I need traffic assistance,” he said.

By the time Cooper reached the area of Mile Marker 116, state troopers were able to get ahead of him and clear traffic.

Dispatchers tried to worth through a resolution on the phone.’

“You have no idea why it could be stuck?” The dispatcher asked. "No ma’am, I do not,” Cooper responded.

“Are you able to get your vehicle in neutral?” The dispatcher asked. Cooper replied, “no.”

Finally, the dispatcher asked him if he tried the emergency brakes. “Ma’am, I’m not going to do that at 100 MPH, I’m sorry,” Cooper said.

Around Mile Marker 138, law enforcement officers started throwing top sticks. It took three attempts to deflate all 4 of his tires. While he was running on his rims, law enforcement officers pulled a PIT maneuver to finally bring the incident to an end.

The car was towed away.

Cooper was taken to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office to wait for a ride, but an incident report shows he was also taken to the hospital for chest pain following the incident.

There are no recalls on his car related to the accelerator.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.