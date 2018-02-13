Vorpagel family, friends ask judge for leniency - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vorpagel family, friends ask judge for leniency

Family and friends are speaking up on behalf of a man once at the center of the Super Bowl Sunday night murders.

Charles Vorpagel is not charged with the three murders in Jupiter, but faces a long prison sentence on gun and drug charges.

He entered a guilty plea at the end of last year. And a judge will sentence him this week.

NewsChannel 5 obtained the letters that his mom, grandparents and even a friend of one of the murder victims all ask for leniency.

“He is not a violent or aggressive person,” wrote Vorpagel’s mother Gail Jones, hoping to somehow save her son from possible life in prison.

“My son is not a bad person," she writes. "He just made some poor life decisions. I know he regrets them every day.”

Her son, Charles hosted that Super Bowl party in Jupiter last year that ended in gunfire.

His three guests were all  murdered. When police searched the home they discovered guns, drugs and ammunition.

Now, more than one year later, with Vorpagel’s sentencing just days away his grandparents and even Vorpagel's former math teacher wrote letters.

“I know that God spared his life for a reason and I look forward to seeing him fulfill his obligations when he gets out,” said his former teacher Sharon Krall.

Probably the most notable letter is from Rob Kozell who claims to be best friends with Sean Henry, one of the victims.

Kozell writes:  “Charlie is a loving friend and he will always mourn the friends he lost. Charlie has made mistakes and I think he will learn a new path."

The sentencing hearing is on Friday.

Police have arrested two men for the murders. They are still awaiting trial.

