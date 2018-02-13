Church pays woman after accused of not tipping

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Tamalyn Yoder says Christ Fellowship in Palm Beach Gardens is back in her good graces.

"The church did reach out to me, they have been wonderful," said Yoder.

It's a far cry from Friday night -- when Yoder told NewsChannel 5 the church ordered $735 of food for delivery. The restaurant was running late-- so the church sent a volunteer to pick up the food.

"We ended up getting stiffed on a tip and that made me mad," she said.

RELATED: Server not tipped by Florida mega church, posts on Facebook, gets fired

She posted her frustration on social media. A friend then called the church to complain. The church said a volunteer picked up the order and didn't know about its policy on tips.

"They reconciled the whole situation."

People across the nation have offered their thoughts on Facebook and Twitter -- from whether people should tip on carry out orders, to whether she should have been fired. But church leadership contacted Yoder directly.

"They gave me more than a 20 percent tip and I am so thankful for that."

Her message to all customers.

"Fifteen percent should be a minimum of dining in, unless the service is absolutely horrible. Any type of tip counts for to-go, take-out, carry-out, because we are still only making $5 an hour server minimum wage."

Outback Restaurant says they fired Yoder because she posted on social media about a customer, which they say is against company policy. She is now looking for a job and a car, which she says the church is trying to help with.