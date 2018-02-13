Tonight at 5: Business of online romance scams

Thousands of pages of a real-life love story have been kept by a Lake Worth woman who never planned on turning those pages into evidence.
“I thought I was keeping family history,” said Debby Montgomery Johnson. “It just took over my life, you know?”
Montgomery Johnson is just one of thousands of Floridians who fell head over heels for a scam aimed at the heart. “It ruins lives. It ruins hearts. It ruins finances,” she told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock.
The business of scamming robbed Americans of more than $1 billion in 2016, and it is also one law enforcement is almost powerless to stop.
“I’m not saying I’m against online dating, but I’m against online scammer,” said Montgomery Johnson.
