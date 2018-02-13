Tonight at 5: Business of online romance scams - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tonight at 5: Business of online romance scams

Thousands of pages of a real-life love story have been kept by a Lake Worth woman who never planned on turning those pages into evidence. 

“I thought I was keeping family history,” said Debby Montgomery Johnson. “It just took over my life, you know?”

Montgomery Johnson is just one of thousands of Floridians who fell head over heels for a scam aimed at the heart. “It ruins lives. It ruins hearts. It ruins finances,” she told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock.

The business of scamming robbed Americans of more than $1 billion in 2016, and it is also one law enforcement is almost powerless to stop. 

“I’m not saying I’m against online dating, but I’m against online scammer,” said Montgomery Johnson.

Tonight at 5 p.m. on WPTV Newschannel 5, the story of the ultimate online dating betrayal, and just how many people are falling head over heels for it.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.