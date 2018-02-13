Tonight at 5: Business of online romance scams

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Thousands of pages of a real-life love story have been kept by a Lake Worth woman who never planned on turning those pages into evidence.

“I thought I was keeping family history,” said Debby Montgomery Johnson. “It just took over my life, you know?”

Montgomery Johnson is just one of thousands of Floridians who fell head over heels for a scam aimed at the heart. “It ruins lives. It ruins hearts. It ruins finances,” she told Contact 5 Investigator Merris Badcock.

The business of scamming robbed Americans of more than $1 billion in 2016, and it is also one law enforcement is almost powerless to stop.

“I’m not saying I’m against online dating, but I’m against online scammer,” said Montgomery Johnson.