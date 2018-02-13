Bicyclist hit, killed in crash near Palm Springs - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bicyclist hit, killed in crash near Palm Springs

Palm Spring police said a 61-year-old bicyclist died in a crash Sunday night near a Home Depot.

The wreck occurred around 11 p.m. in the 4200 block of Lake Worth Rd.   

Investigators said Gregory Neal Walker was riding a bicycle when he was hit and killed.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

No other details were immediately available.

