Off-duty officer involved in Boynton wreck

Off-duty officer involved in Boynton wreck

Boynton Beach police are investigated two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning involving an off-duty officer.

The crash happened at about at 7:30 a.m. on Hypoluxo Road and Kingston Drive.

Boynton Beach police said the off-duty officer is not from their department. It's unclear which agency the officer works for or if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Westbound traffic is delayed by the crash.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.

