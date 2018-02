Off-duty officer involved in Boynton wreck

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

Boynton Beach police are investigated two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning involving an off-duty officer.

The crash happened at about at 7:30 a.m. on Hypoluxo Road and Kingston Drive.

Boynton Beach police said the off-duty officer is not from their department. It's unclear which agency the officer works for or if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

Westbound traffic is delayed by the crash.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details.