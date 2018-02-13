2 People hurt in crash near Glades Central High - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 People hurt in crash near Glades Central High

A head-on crash near Glades Central High School injured two people Tuesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the wreck occurred around 7:15 a.m. 

Two patients were transported to hospitals from the crash.

Borroto said one of the victims was transported by helicopter to a trauma center.

