2 People hurt in crash near Glades Central High

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing at Texas church service

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Eagles, Philly fans get catharsis through Super Bowl parade

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Trump Jr.'s wife at hospital, opened letter containing white powder

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

A head-on crash near Glades Central High School injured two people Tuesday morning.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Capt. Albert Borroto said the wreck occurred around 7:15 a.m.

Two patients were transported to hospitals from the crash.

Borroto said one of the victims was transported by helicopter to a trauma center.