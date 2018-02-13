Off-duty WPB officer involved in Boynton wreck - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Off-duty WPB officer involved in Boynton wreck

An off-duty West Palm Beach officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Boynton Beach.

The crash happened at about at 7:30 a.m. on Hypoluxo Road and Kingston Drive.  All westbound lanes were closed for about an hour but re-opened by 8:44 a.m.

West Palm Beach police said the officer was off-duty today and driving their personal vehicle at the time of the crash. 

No one suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, said Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Jaclyn Smith. 

