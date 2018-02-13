Off-duty WPB officer involved in Boynton wreck

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

An off-duty West Palm Beach officer was involved in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning in Boynton Beach.

The crash happened at about at 7:30 a.m. on Hypoluxo Road and Kingston Drive. All westbound lanes were closed for about an hour but re-opened by 8:44 a.m.

West Palm Beach police said the officer was off-duty today and driving their personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

No one suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck, said Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Jaclyn Smith.