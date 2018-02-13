5 Wanted in furnishings store smash and grab

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

5 people broke into a store in Martin County early Saturday, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance video showed the group smashing the front door before entering Buddy's Home Furnishings on SE Federal Highway.

The group wore masks as they stole PlayStations, cellphones and a computer, the sheriff's office said. They also are accused of causing several thousand dollars damage to the store.

They left in dark four-door sedan.

If you have any information you are urged to call Martin County Detective Drew Patterson at 220-7075 or the sheriff's office tip line at 220-7176.