Plane lands without landing gear in Pahokee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Plane lands without landing gear in Pahokee

PAHOKEE, Fla. -- Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue responded to the Pahokee Airport Tuesday morning to check on an airplane that landed without using its landing gear.

There were no injuries or fuel hazards reported.

