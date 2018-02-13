Cops: Loaded gun found in carry-on at PBIA - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: Loaded gun found in carry-on at PBIA

A passenger trying to get through security at Palm Beach International Airport was found with a loaded gun in their carry-on luggage, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

A TSA agent operating the X-ray screening at security told deputies they found a gun in Christopher Himschoot’s luggage, the report states.

A PBSO deputy searching Himschoot’s bag on Feb. 12 around 7 a.m. reported finding a handgun with one bullet loaded in the chamber in a side pocket of the suitcase.

Himschoot, of Leigh Acres, told the responding deputy the bag was his. The deputy said they verified Himschoot’s Florida concealed weapon license.

He was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. Himschoot is facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a special location.

He was released on his own recognizance and is ordered to be back in court next month.
 

