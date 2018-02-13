Cops: Loaded gun found in carry-on at PBIA

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

A passenger trying to get through security at Palm Beach International Airport was found with a loaded gun in their carry-on luggage, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

A TSA agent operating the X-ray screening at security told deputies they found a gun in Christopher Himschoot’s luggage, the report states.

A PBSO deputy searching Himschoot’s bag on Feb. 12 around 7 a.m. reported finding a handgun with one bullet loaded in the chamber in a side pocket of the suitcase.

Himschoot, of Leigh Acres, told the responding deputy the bag was his. The deputy said they verified Himschoot’s Florida concealed weapon license.

He was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. Himschoot is facing a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a special location.

He was released on his own recognizance and is ordered to be back in court next month.

