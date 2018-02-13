Fort Pierce man missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce man missing

Fort Pierce police are trying to locate a missing 27-year-old.

Dontavious Atkins-Slater was last seen Jan. 14 near 1400 Georgia Ave, according to the department.

Police said he left a note that raised concern for his well-being.  

He could be in the West Palm Beach area.

Police ask that if you see him or have any information, to call 911.

