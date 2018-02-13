Suspect claimed to be IS sympathizer, CIA agent

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury to convene on case high school shooting suspect

A man multiple agencies searched for last week in Fellsmere claimed to sympathize with ISIS when officers arrested him, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers say Andrew Kleopa, 33, of suburban Boca Raton, yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he was placed into custody at a gun range in northern Indian River County.

People called 911 on Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. reporting a white Land Rover driving dangerously on I-95. A responding trooper said they saw the Land Rover make “multiple aggressive erratic lane changes” and clocked him going over 140 miles per hour.

The Land Rover, driven by Kleopa, exited I-95 and stopped at a McDonald's restaurant on County Road 512 where police said he started making threats to people in the area.

Kleopa ran from the vehicle and into a heavily wooded area in the vicinity of County Road 512 and Interstate 95, the report states.

A K-9 tracked Kleopa that that’s when officers said he told him that he also was a CIA agent.

Units from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department reported assisting FHP and Fellsmere Police.

Kleopa’s mother told officers her son is “depressed and manic.”

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $14,000. He’s facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, threatening, resisting arrest, and trespassing.