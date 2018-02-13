Suspect claimed to be IS sympathizer, CIA agent - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect claimed to be IS sympathizer, CIA agent

A man multiple agencies searched for last week in Fellsmere claimed to sympathize with ISIS when officers arrested him, according to a Florida Highway Patrol report.

Troopers say Andrew Kleopa, 33, of suburban Boca Raton, yelled “Allahu Akbar” as he was placed into custody at a gun range in northern Indian River County.

People called 911 on Feb. 9 around 9 a.m. reporting a white Land Rover driving dangerously on I-95. A responding trooper said they saw the Land Rover make “multiple aggressive erratic lane changes” and clocked him going over 140 miles per hour.

The Land Rover, driven by Kleopa, exited I-95 and stopped at a McDonald's restaurant on County Road 512 where police said he started making threats to people in the area. 

Kleopa ran from the vehicle and into a heavily wooded area in the vicinity of County Road 512 and Interstate 95, the report states.

A K-9 tracked Kleopa that that’s when officers said he told him that he also was a CIA agent.

Units from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office and Sebastian Police Department reported assisting FHP and Fellsmere Police.

Kleopa’s mother told officers her son is “depressed and manic.”

He is being held at the Indian River County Jail on $14,000. He’s facing charges of reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, threatening, resisting arrest, and trespassing.

