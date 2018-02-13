St. Lucie firefighter grows hair for children - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

St. Lucie firefighter grows hair for children

A St. Lucie County firefighter has been growing his hair out for the last two years, and now he's ready to cut it all off for a good cause.

Craig Stokes decided to grow his hair out two years ago so he could donate it to help kids battling cancer or other illnesses that cause hair loss.

But Stokes ran into a problem at work. His job as a firefighter required him to keep his hair at a length that is too short to donate.

At first he attempted to hide his hair as it grew and keep it a secret. Once the attempt to hide his longer hair failed, he was able to obtain permission from the Fire Chief at the time to keep growing it out.

Stokes says it costs $1,800 to create each wig. His church and the St. Lucie County Fire District have partnered to raise donations for a wig. His church has agreed to match up to the first $1,000 in donations.

In an event to be held on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, the top five donors will get to cut Stokes' hair. Another firefighter, who is also a barber, will be on hand to assist and style his hair after the bulk is cut away.

To donate, visit expochurch.com/ponyup.

