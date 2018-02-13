Powerball winner who wants anonymity to get paid - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Powerball winner who wants anonymity to get paid

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot is likely to get the money soon as her demand to remain anonymous makes its way through the courts.

Judge Charles Temple heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the woman and the state. He didn't indicate when he would rule.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, is asking the judge to allow her to remain anonymous despite signing the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She later learned that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says the woman should be able to claim her winnings as the dispute plays out and that they have been in discussion about transferring money.

Her lawyers indicated a trust has been set up.

