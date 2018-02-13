Powerball winner who wants anonymity to get paid

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire woman who won a $559.7 million Powerball jackpot is likely to get the money soon as her demand to remain anonymous makes its way through the courts.

Judge Charles Temple heard arguments Tuesday from lawyers for the woman and the state. He didn't indicate when he would rule.

The woman, identified as Jane Doe, is asking the judge to allow her to remain anonymous despite signing the ticket following the Jan. 6 drawing. She later learned that she could have shielded her identity by writing the name of a trust.

New Hampshire Lottery Executive Director Charlie McIntyre says the woman should be able to claim her winnings as the dispute plays out and that they have been in discussion about transferring money.

Her lawyers indicated a trust has been set up.