Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury will convene on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

A voting machine company didn't cause malfunctions that created 4 million fraudulent Democratic votes, as a hoax site claimed. Federal elections officials say the company named in the piece doesn't exist.

A story published by thepoliticonews site says machines made by a company called Novus Ordo Seclorum, INC. have been declared "compromised" with 4 million votes discounted and elections affected in 11 states. None of the election locations and dates were named. The site claimed the company is owned by well-known Democrats, including former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, Chelsea Clinton, and billionaire investor George Soros, a frequent target of false news stories.

U.S. Election Assistance Commission spokeswoman Brenda Bowser Soder says there is no voting machine manufacturer by that name.

