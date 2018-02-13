No Philip Morris marijuana cigarettes on sale

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

You can buy pot-laced jerky, marijuana body oils and Valentine's themed joints in some states that have legalized cannabis in recent years. But you will not find Marlboro brand marijuana cigarettes, despite online articles suggesting they're on sale.

The false story has circulated for years and the latest iteration says the 'M' brand cigarettes are being sold in pot-friendly Colorado, Washington, Oregon and Alaska. The story includes a doctored photo of a pack of Marlboro cigarettes, where the usually red trim is instead a swampy green and the package reads "Marlboro CANNABIS," with a tiny green leaf on the cigarettes.

Philip Morris spokeswoman Iro Antoniadou said in an email the account published in urhealthguide is false. Despite a wave of victories for pot advocates at the state level, marijuana remains illegal at the federal level. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled a tougher approach to federal pot enforcement in January, making the marijuana marketplace an even riskier bet.

