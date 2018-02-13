Lake Worth man wins $2M playing Florida lottery

-
The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
A Lake Worth man cashed-in on a big prize after playing the Florida Lottery.
On Friday, Henry Vasquez Perez, 46, claimed the second of eight $2 million top prizes in the new FLORIDA 50X THE CASH scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.
Lottery officials said in a Monday news release that Perez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, which amounted to $1.6 million.
Perez purchased his winning ticket from Supermercados El Bodegon, located at 4704 Forest Hill Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach.
The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $10 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, just launched on Jan. 15. The game features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.