911 Call released from shooting rampage suspect

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Did the man at the center of several shootings, accused of killing his girlfriend and causing several crashes along I-95 try to surrender before his rampage began? A 911 call seems to suggest just that.

24 hours of mayhem in Palm Beach County all started when Hugo Selva allegedly shot his drug dealer outside the Dutchman Motor Lodge in West Palm Beach.

Selva fled the scene, but ended up calling 911. He agreed to come to the police station, but he never showed up.

Instead, he allegedly went on a crime spree, shooting another man in Boynton Beach, murdering his girlfriend (who was the mother of his child), and shutting down I-95 in a high speed chase.

He was killed on I-95 by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy.

West Palm Beach police say they tried to ping Selva's phone so they could locate him, but were unsuccessful because the phone had been powered off.



