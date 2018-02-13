911 Call released from shooting rampage suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

911 Call released from shooting rampage suspect

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- Did the man at the center of several shootings, accused of killing his girlfriend and causing several crashes along I-95 try to surrender before his rampage began? A 911 call seems to suggest just that.

24 hours of mayhem in Palm Beach County all started when Hugo Selva allegedly shot his drug dealer outside the Dutchman Motor Lodge in West Palm Beach.

Selva fled the scene, but ended up calling 911. He agreed to come to the police station, but he never showed up.

Instead, he allegedly went on a crime spree, shooting another man in Boynton Beach, murdering his girlfriend (who was the mother of his child), and shutting down I-95 in a high speed chase.

He was killed on I-95 by a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Deputy.

West Palm Beach police say they tried to ping Selva's phone so they could locate him, but were unsuccessful because the phone had been powered off.


 

