Irma dealt huge blow to Lake Okeechobee

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

1 dead, 3 wounded after stabbing at Texas church service

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Eagles, Philly fans get catharsis through Super Bowl parade

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Trump Jr.'s wife at hospital, opened letter containing white powder

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

Scientists believe Hurricane Irma may have destroyed 70 square miles of underwater vegetation at Lake Okeechobee.

That's according to Paul Gray with Audubon Florida.

In other words, crushing the lake's natural filter.

High lake levels prevented sunlight from getting to underwater aquatic vegetation.

Scott Martin in Clewiston wants everyone to know about its impact.

"You have high muddy water. You have no grass," said Martin.

That grass is home to bass fish.

In 2016, the year of the algae crisis, high lake levels only killed roughly 20 square miles of vegetation.

The result of this loss is it will hurt businesses and communities surrounding Lake Okeechobee.

"No tournament. Gas stations would feel the effect, restaurants would feel the effect," said Ramon Iglesias at Roland and Mary Ann Martin's Marina and Resort.

Scientists say we won't know the full extent of the damage until the summer.