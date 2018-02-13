Dash cam video of runaway SUV released - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Dash cam video of runaway SUV released

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- Fellsmere police have released dash camera footage that shows efforts made by officers to attempt to stop the runaway SUV that sped up I-95 at about 100 m.p.h.

The effort to stop the BMW stretched over 50 miles and started when Joseph Cooper called 911 saying his accelerator was stuck as he headed north on I-95.

Law enforcement officer laid out "stop sticks" three times as the vehicle continued on its bare rims.

The SUV was finally stopped after a Florida Highway Patrol officer pulled a P.I.T. maneuver, stopping the car in Indian River County.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.