Dash cam video of runaway SUV released

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. -- Fellsmere police have released dash camera footage that shows efforts made by officers to attempt to stop the runaway SUV that sped up I-95 at about 100 m.p.h.

The effort to stop the BMW stretched over 50 miles and started when Joseph Cooper called 911 saying his accelerator was stuck as he headed north on I-95.

Law enforcement officer laid out "stop sticks" three times as the vehicle continued on its bare rims.

The SUV was finally stopped after a Florida Highway Patrol officer pulled a P.I.T. maneuver, stopping the car in Indian River County.