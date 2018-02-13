Prisoner escapes in West Palm Beach

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Corrections says 38-year old Jeremy S. Young escaped from the West Palm Beach Community Release Center on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

He is a white male with brown hair, standing 5' 8" tall and weighing 159 lbs. He has a "tribal" tattoo on his right calf.

If you have information regarding Jeremy Young, notify your local law enforcement agency, or call the Florida Department of Corrections at 850-922-6867.