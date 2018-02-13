Prisoner escapes in West Palm Beach - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Prisoner escapes in West Palm Beach

Authorities are searching for an escaped inmate in Palm Beach County.

The Florida Department of Corrections says 38-year old Jeremy S. Young escaped from the West Palm Beach Community Release Center on Tuesday, February 13, 2018 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

He is a white male with brown hair, standing 5' 8" tall and weighing 159 lbs. He has a "tribal" tattoo on his right calf.

If you have information regarding Jeremy Young, notify your local law enforcement agency, or call the Florida Department of Corrections at 850-922-6867.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.