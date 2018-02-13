IRC deputies trying to locate mom, 3 kids

-
Tuesday, February 13 2018 6:58 PM EST2018-02-13 23:58:04 GMT
The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.More >>
The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:13 PM EST2018-02-12 17:13:49 GMT
Monday, February 12 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-02-12 21:04:04 GMT
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-12 18:41:49 GMT
Monday, February 12 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-02-12 20:50:11 GMT
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-02-08 05:32:40 GMT
Friday, February 9 2018 3:52 AM EST2018-02-09 08:52:00 GMT
The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >> The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 2:11 AM EST2018-02-08 07:11:02 GMT
Thursday, February 8 2018 10:02 PM EST2018-02-09 03:02:08 GMT
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.More >>
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old mother and her three children.
Officials say Sophia Thelisma of Vero Beach is being sought to verify the welfare of the children, all under 7 years old.
Thelisma may be driving a black Pontiac Grand AM bearing Florida tag AHXG74 or a 2000 Ford Expedition with Florida tag 3943JX.
She is known to frequent St. Lucie County, specially the Fort Pierce area.
According to a news release, Thelisma is actively evading law enforcement.
Anyone with information on Thelisma's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, in reference to Indian River County Sheriff's Office case 2018-25973.
Scripps Only Content 2018