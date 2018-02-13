IRC deputies trying to locate mom, 3 kids - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

IRC deputies trying to locate mom, 3 kids

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old mother and her three children. 

Officials say Sophia Thelisma of Vero Beach is being sought to verify the welfare of the children, all under 7 years old.

Thelisma may be driving a black Pontiac Grand AM bearing Florida tag AHXG74 or a 2000 Ford Expedition with Florida tag 3943JX.

She is known to frequent St. Lucie County, specially the Fort Pierce area. 

According to a news release, Thelisma is actively evading law enforcement. 

Anyone with information on Thelisma's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, in reference to Indian River County Sheriff's Office case 2018-25973.

 

 

