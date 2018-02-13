Two people hurt in Riviera Beach shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two people hurt in Riviera Beach shooting

Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach Tuesday evening. 

Officials say two people were shot and are expected to survive. It's not clear if the two were shooting at each other or if there is someone else involved. 

No word on suspect (s) or motive. 

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

