Two people hurt in Riviera Beach shooting

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Police are investigating a shooting in Riviera Beach Tuesday evening.

Officials say two people were shot and are expected to survive. It's not clear if the two were shooting at each other or if there is someone else involved.

No word on suspect (s) or motive.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.