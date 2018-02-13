Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in need of new place

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Sorting and taping. It's another busy day for volunteers at the "Forgotten Soldiers Outreach" warehouse in Lake Worth.

"I started it back in October of 2003, we had just entered into Iraq and the need was there. I had a friend who worked with me whose son was deployed and he was calling home extremely depressed," Founder and Executive Director Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar said,

Every month the organization mails hundreds of care packages to service men and women, without having to worry about rent at their warehouse. But now, they must move out.

"My plea is to the community, help us continue our mission. We need a new home, we need a new angel. We need that primarily so that it doesn't take away the funds that we need to ship the care packages."



Volunteer Yasmin Licha's son is a Marine, stationed in Japan. She sends him her own care packages.

"He loves getting them. He really enjoys them, it's like a piece of home." Zelnar added, "We want to take those few minutes at mail call where they hear their name to make it like Christmas for them, boost their morale and let them know they are not forgotten."

If you have a warehouse-type building that's around 2,000 square feet, contact Forgotten Soldiers Outreach which is currently in Lake Worth.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach

561-369-2933

