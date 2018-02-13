Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in need of new place - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach in need of new place

Sorting and taping. It's another busy day for volunteers at the "Forgotten Soldiers Outreach" warehouse in Lake Worth.

"I started it back in October of 2003, we had just entered into Iraq and the need was there. I had a friend who worked with me whose son was deployed and he was calling home extremely depressed," Founder and Executive Director Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar said,

Every month the organization mails hundreds of care packages to service men and women, without having to worry about rent at their warehouse. But now, they must move out.

"My plea is to the community, help us continue our mission. We need a new home, we need a new angel. We need that primarily so that it doesn't take away the funds that we need to ship the care packages."
  
Volunteer Yasmin Licha's son is a Marine, stationed in Japan. She sends him her own care packages.

"He loves getting them. He really enjoys them, it's like a piece of home." Zelnar added, "We want to take those few minutes at mail call where they hear their name to make it like Christmas for them, boost their morale and let them know they are not forgotten."

If you have a warehouse-type building that's around 2,000 square feet, contact Forgotten Soldiers Outreach which is currently in Lake Worth.

Forgotten Soldiers Outreach
561-369-2933
 

