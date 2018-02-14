Judge to rule in 'stand your ground' case

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

A Palm Beach County judge is expected to rule if a man accused killing a Guatemalan man in an apparent hate crime was actually defending himself.

The third and final hearing for David Harris’s motion to dismiss charges against him based on the “stand your ground” defense from the 2013 case wrapped up Tuesday.

Judge Samantha Schosberg Feuer said she will issue a written order on whether or not she believes Harris is immune from prosecution.

“I hope for the judge to be fair and go over the evidence thoroughly. If she decides that David has immunity, he’ll be set free,” said Franklin Prince, Harris's attorney.

Prosecutors for the state said they felt Harris was the initial aggressor, pointing out that Harris did not call 911 after the attack.

“This is in no way shape or form a stand your ground immunity,” said Palm Beach County Assistant State Attorney Jill Richstone.

If Judge Schosberg Feuer denies the stand your ground defense, Harris will go on trial in April.