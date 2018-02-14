Missing Vero Beach mom, 3 kids found safe - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing Vero Beach mom, 3 kids found safe

UPDATE: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that Sophia Thelisma and her children were found safe. 

EARLIER STORY

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old mother and her three children. 

Officials say Sophia Thelisma of Vero Beach is being sought to verify the welfare of the children, all under 7-years-old.

Thelisma may be driving a black Pontiac Grand AM bearing Florida tag AHXG74 or a 2000 Ford Expedition with Florida tag 3943JX.

She is known to frequent St. Lucie County, specially the Fort Pierce area. 

According to a news release, Thelisma is actively evading law enforcement. 

Anyone with information on Thelisma's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, in reference to Indian River County Sheriff's Office case 2018-25973.

