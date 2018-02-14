Missing Vero Beach mom, 3 kids found safe

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

UPDATE: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday morning that Sophia Thelisma and her children were found safe.

Sophia Thelisma and her children have been located. She saw the news coverage and came to the @IRCSheriff headquarters. Thank you for your help! @wpbf_ari @WPBF25News @CBS12 @WPTV — IRCSheriff (@IRCSheriff) February 14, 2018

EARLIER STORY

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old mother and her three children.

Officials say Sophia Thelisma of Vero Beach is being sought to verify the welfare of the children, all under 7-years-old.

Thelisma may be driving a black Pontiac Grand AM bearing Florida tag AHXG74 or a 2000 Ford Expedition with Florida tag 3943JX.

She is known to frequent St. Lucie County, specially the Fort Pierce area.

According to a news release, Thelisma is actively evading law enforcement.

Anyone with information on Thelisma's whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, in reference to Indian River County Sheriff's Office case 2018-25973.