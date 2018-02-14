Search for new PB County superintendent begins

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

The Palm Beach County School Board will begin discussions Wednesday to decide who will become the next leader of the district.

The school board has a special meeting scheduled for 1 p.m.

On the agenda is discussions about how to move forward in the search for a new superintendent after Dr. Robert Avossa announced last week he will resign.

The board could look internally to promote a candidate from within or conduct a nationwide search.

Avossa is leaving for a new job with an education publishing company in Palm Beach Gardens.

He says he is leaving the superintendent role to spend more time with his family.

When he leaves the position in June, he will wrap up three years as superintendent of the Palm Beach County School District.