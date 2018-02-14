Tonight at 5: Investigating your online match

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

First comes match, then comes message; your personal fairy tale is just a click away.

“In today's day and age, it is very appropriate and it is very common for us to start relationships that way,” said Jason Manar, a supervisor special agent for the FBI.

According to a recent survey from Match.com, more than 50 percent of Americans have tried online dating or dating apps. But with the sweethearts come the scammers.

“Love scams are a different thing that online dating. Love scams are layers and layers and layers deep,” said Reggie Montgomery, a private investigator in Palm Beach Gardens.

A Contact 5 investigation shows you how to tell the difference between a scammer and a real-life romance.

“It is a medium that we are using ever increasingly, and it emboldens the criminals,” said Manar.