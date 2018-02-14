Tonight at 5: Investigating your online match - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Tonight at 5: Investigating your online match

First comes match, then comes message; your personal fairy tale is just a click away. 

“In today's day and age, it is very appropriate and it is very common for us to start relationships that way,” said Jason Manar, a supervisor special agent for the FBI.

RELATED - Aimed at the heart: The business of online romance scams

According to a recent survey from Match.com, more than 50 percent of Americans have tried online dating or dating apps. But with the sweethearts come the scammers. 

“Love scams are a different thing that online dating. Love scams are layers and layers and layers deep,” said Reggie Montgomery, a private investigator in Palm Beach Gardens.

A Contact 5 investigation shows you how to tell the difference between a scammer and a real-life romance.

“It is a medium that we are using ever increasingly, and it emboldens the criminals,” said Manar.

Plus, how to background your boyfriend or google your girlfriend, today at 5 p.m. on WPTV Newschannel 5.

