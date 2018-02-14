Big iguana found in laundry room of local home - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Big iguana found in laundry room of local home

The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated an unusual intruder in Jensen Beach on Tuesday.

Photos on their Facebook page show an animal services officer corralling a 4-foot iguana that made its way into a family's laundry room. 

The Pinelake Village homeowners called the sheriff’s office when they noticed an "exotic character" lounging near their washing machine.

Once the reptile was cornered, it was taken into custody without incident, and transported from the scene to a "more appropriate iguana-friendly facility."

