Big iguana found in laundry room of local home

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

The Martin County Sheriff's Office investigated an unusual intruder in Jensen Beach on Tuesday.

Photos on their Facebook page show an animal services officer corralling a 4-foot iguana that made its way into a family's laundry room.

The Pinelake Village homeowners called the sheriff’s office when they noticed an "exotic character" lounging near their washing machine.

Once the reptile was cornered, it was taken into custody without incident, and transported from the scene to a "more appropriate iguana-friendly facility."