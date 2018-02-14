23 TN stores accused of selling marijuana candy - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

23 TN stores accused of selling marijuana candy

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Local, state and federal authorities in Tennessee have padlocked 23 stores and indicted 21 people they accuse of selling candy and other products containing a form of marijuana.

News outlets report that "Operation Candy Crush" was launched after Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said parents said their child brought the CBD-laced candy home.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the stores were selling gummies and similar products that contained cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis.

Tennessee Hemp Industries Association President Joe Kirkpatrick contends that the products were legal, with CBD derived from hemp, not marijuana.

