23 TN stores accused of selling marijuana candy

Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The Marshall County, Kentucky Grand Jury convened on Tuesday, February 13 to decide whether or not to charge the 15-year-old high school shooting suspect as an adult.

Marshall Co. Grand Jury convenes on case of high school shooting suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Local, state and federal authorities in Tennessee have padlocked 23 stores and indicted 21 people they accuse of selling candy and other products containing a form of marijuana.

News outlets report that "Operation Candy Crush" was launched after Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said parents said their child brought the CBD-laced candy home.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh says the stores were selling gummies and similar products that contained cannabidiol, a derivative of cannabis.

Tennessee Hemp Industries Association President Joe Kirkpatrick contends that the products were legal, with CBD derived from hemp, not marijuana.