Sweet treat ideas for Valentine's Day

It’s not too late to buy something for your loved one. Businesses are offering creative Valentine's Day gifts that are eye catching.

Greenacres-based Hoffman’s Chocolates has chocolate covered strawberries, pretzels and Oreos at their stores—there’s even a seven-pound box of chocolates. 

Other stores and restaurants hoping to make your Valentine’s Day extra special include Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’ Donuts and Auntie Anne’s. They are all making heart-shaped doughnuts and pretzels.

Pizza Hut is also baking heart-shaped pizzas; and if you’re looking to dine in, Bucca di Beppo and RA Sushi are making heart shaped lasagna and pink colored sushi.

Flower Deliveries

UPS estimates it will deliver 88 million flowers for Valentine’s Day, that's about 514,000 boxes.

The National Retail Federation reports Americans will spend about $2 billion on flowers this year, about 10 percent of what people pay for Valentine's Day gifts.       

A large portion of flowers in our area will get processed at Miami International Airport. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol receives and inspects most of the flowers coming in from other countries to stop pest and plant disease from coming with it.

More than 957 million stems were inspected during the 2017 Valentine’s Day period.

Mother’s Day came in second for the period of time with the most flowers inspected.

Most imported cut flowers come from Colombia and Ecuador.

