Martin Co. investigating suspicious cat deaths

-
Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:05 PM EST2018-02-14 20:05:22 GMT
Wednesday, February 14 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-02-14 21:04:03 GMT
Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.More >>
Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.More >>
breaking
Wednesday, February 14 2018 2:41 PM EST2018-02-14 19:41:40 GMT
An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.More >>
An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:13 PM EST2018-02-12 17:13:49 GMT
Monday, February 12 2018 4:04 PM EST2018-02-12 21:04:04 GMT
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 1:41 PM EST2018-02-12 18:41:49 GMT
Monday, February 12 2018 3:50 PM EST2018-02-12 20:50:11 GMT
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.More >>
Thursday, February 8 2018 12:32 AM EST2018-02-08 05:32:40 GMT
Friday, February 9 2018 3:52 AM EST2018-02-09 08:52:00 GMT
The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >> The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.More >>
The suspicious deaths of three cats have captured the attention of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
The deaths happened in January and February.
The felines, who were family pets, died after ingesting a chemical commonly found in antifreeze, the sheriff's office said.
Two of the cats belonged to a family in Sewall's Point and the third belonged to a Jensen Beach family, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators said they have not found any direct evidence that the deaths were intentional or that they were linked, but they do find the cases suspicious.
The sheriff's office is asking any cat owners whose pet became sick and died suddenly for no apparent reason to call Martin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Pat Colasuonno at 220-7141.
Scripps Only Content 2018