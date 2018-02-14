Martin Co. investigating suspicious cat deaths

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.

Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The suspicious deaths of three cats have captured the attention of the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

The deaths happened in January and February.

The felines, who were family pets, died after ingesting a chemical commonly found in antifreeze, the sheriff's office said.

Two of the cats belonged to a family in Sewall's Point and the third belonged to a Jensen Beach family, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said they have not found any direct evidence that the deaths were intentional or that they were linked, but they do find the cases suspicious.

The sheriff's office is asking any cat owners whose pet became sick and died suddenly for no apparent reason to call Martin County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Pat Colasuonno at 220-7141.