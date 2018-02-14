Cops: 2 men are impersonating federal agents - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cops: 2 men are impersonating federal agents

Some Port St. Lucie homeowners became suspicious when two men approached and said they were federal agents.

The pair, who did not produce any identification, took off when the homeowners said they had called the police.

It happened Monday just after 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of SE Palm Beach Rd.

Port St. Lucie police are asking for help identifying them.

The suspects left in a dark-colored 4-door sedan that might have been a Chevrolet.

If you recognize the pair please call Port St. Lucie police at  (772) 871-5001, Detective Gerry Harrington (772) 871-5037, or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-TIPS.

