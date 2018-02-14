Lion County Safari welcomes new baby giraffe

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.

Reports of shots fired with injuries at a high school in Parkland, Florida.

The next time you visit Lion Country Safari, you will be able to see their latest bundle of joy born the month.

The animal sanctuary welcomed a new baby giraffe on Feb. 4. Guests visiting the park witnessed the birth from their vehicles in the final section of the preserve.

Guests watched as the 132-pound, 5.5-foot female baby was born.

The calf’s name, Kimberlina, was selected by Lion Country Safari's wildlife team and pays homage to two staff members.

Kimberlina is also the name of a type of rose and keeps with the theme of her mother’s and grandmother’s names, Willow and Ayanna (meaning flower).

Lion Country Safari says they are home to one of the largest herds of giraffe in the country and the only drive-through safari of its kind in the Florida.