Stormy Daniels: I can now tell my story

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Multiple people are injured as law enforcement continue to search for the shooter in Parkland, Florida.

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump's personal attorney acknowledges paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

A manager for the adult film actress told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Daniels believes Trump's lawyer invalidated a non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment.

Gina Rodriguez says the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will discuss her alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.

Attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday night he paid Clifford with his own funds, making the statement after a campaign finance advocacy organization urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate.

The celebrity news site The Blast first reported Clifford's new position. She previously played coy when asked about Trump.