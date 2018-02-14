Stormy Daniels: I can now tell my story - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Stormy Daniels: I can now tell my story

NEW YORK (AP) — Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump's personal attorney acknowledges paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump.

A manager for the adult film actress told The Associated Press on Wednesday that Daniels believes Trump's lawyer invalidated a non-disclosure agreement by publicly discussing the payment.

Gina Rodriguez says the actress, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, will discuss her alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.

Attorney Michael Cohen said Tuesday night he paid Clifford with his own funds, making the statement after a campaign finance advocacy organization urged the Federal Election Commission to investigate.

The celebrity news site The Blast first reported Clifford's new position. She previously played coy when asked about Trump.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.