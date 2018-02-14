Board to look internally for Avossa replacement

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

Police took the 18-year-old former student into custody without incident, about a mile from the school.

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The Palm Beach County School District is taking steps towards finding a new superintendent.

The current superintendent, Dr. Robert Avossa, is resigning effective June 12. Avossa is taking a job with LRP Publications in Palm Beach Gardens.

School board members met today to discuss finding his replacement.

The board voted unanimously to search internally for a candidate. They approved a salary range of $250,000 - $300,000 for the job position and determined that it will be a 5-year contract.

The board voted to post the job listing on Thursday, and will close the application process by 5 p.m. on Friday.

Dr. Avossa attended the meeting on Wednesday. Board members made it clear that they were very appreciative and proud of the job that Dr. Avossa has done during his three years on the job.