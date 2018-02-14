No bond for Boynton Beach shooting suspect - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

No bond for Boynton Beach shooting suspect

A Boynton Beach man convicted of dealing drugs in the city is accused of attempting to murder another man in a shooting last month.

Officers arrested Marquis Bonner, 20, for the Jan. 16 shooting on NW 11th Ave.

A man told officers he was he was smoking a cigarette by his front door when he noticed three men standing next to a nearby car. One of the men creeped up and fired about six shots at him.

He took out his handgun and returned fire, saying he feared for his life. He said he only stopped firing once he heard the suspect stop.

He then saw the man run away but couldn’t remember if the man left in a vehicle.

The man ran inside to his wife and three children who were home at the time. No one was injured in the shooting.

He told officers he carries a gun on him because he “constantly hears gunshots in the neighborhood.” Police report the man has a Florida concealed weapons permit.

Police said the neighborhood is a high crime age with drug activity and violence. Nearly 20 spent shell cases were found in the area around the home. 

The victim spotted the same man on Feb. 12. Officers recognized Bonner and he was arrested on Feb. 13.

Bonner pleaded guilty to drug charges after officers said he sold heroin to an overdose victim in August.  He was sentenced to 10 days in jail and had his driver's license suspended for one year.

Bonner was arrested on Feb. 7 as BBPD conducted undercover surveillance in an area to combat opioid overdoses. The man driving the car Bonner was a passenger in told officers Bonner sold him heroin at least a dozen times, according to an arrest report. He said he overdosed after one of those times. 

Bonner was out on bond when officers arrested him for the shooting.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and shooting into a building.

A Palm Beach County judge denied bond for Bonner Wednesday morning. 

