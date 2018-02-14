Rickie Fowler to defend title at Honda Classic

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The countdown is on for the 2018 Honda Classic. Media Day brought out last years champion and one of the best players in the world. 7th ranked Rickie Fowler made the short trip down the Turnpike to talk to Newschannel 5’s Jay Cashmere about preparing for next week, defending his title and the Winter Olympics.

"We’re definitely up for the challenge, it’s a course I love to play because of what it brings.” Jupiter resident Rickie Fowler played the Champions course at PGA National two days ago getting a good feel for next week. The 29 -year-old told me hitting a lot of fairways and greens will be key to hoisting that trophy again.

"Staying focused, I know I can hit all the golf shots I need out here, this golf course is so demanding and so mentally demanding you can never really take a break.”

The challenge of the Champions course like water around the Bear Trap add to that demand. Throw in a little wind and it shows its teeth down the closing stretch as Fowler says. But for him it’s a familiar stretch of real estate with a crowd that backs it up.

"Definitely here it’s cool to be announced out of Jupiter Florida.”

With the Winter Olympics upon us, it’s hard not to forget the memories etched from his time four years ago in Rio. An appreciation for athletes at the top of their game while watching some his favorite cold weather competitions.

"There’s a lot of them from ski jumping to any of the freestyle skiing, half pipe, bobsled is definitely up."

Fowler said walking in the opening ceremony at the Rio games was one of his favorite memories. Fowler will be playing in next Wednesday’s Pro Am prior to the tournament which begins Thursday.

