OneBlood needs O-negative blood donations

OneBlood is in need of O-negative blood donations following the tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. 

O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients. 

According to a news release, the immediate blood needs have been met. OneBlood rushed additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

Eligible O negative donors are asked to please visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online by visiting oneblood.org

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.

 

 

 

 

