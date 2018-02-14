OneBlood needs O-negative blood donations

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

OneBlood is in need of O-negative blood donations following the tragic shooting that occurred Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

O negative is the universal blood type and is used to treat trauma patients.

According to a news release, the immediate blood needs have been met. OneBlood rushed additional blood to Broward Health North Hospital and Broward Health Medical Center.

Eligible O negative donors are asked to please visit a donor center or Big Red Bus blood drive and donate. Appointments are encouraged and can be made online by visiting oneblood.org.

Generally healthy people age 16 or older who weigh at least 110 pounds can donate blood.