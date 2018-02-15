Parkland school shooter used AR-15 type rifle

Posted: Wednesday, February 14 2018 3:05 PM EST 2018-02-14 20:05:22 GMT Updated: Wednesday, February 14 2018 10:57 PM EST 2018-02-15 03:57:44 GMT
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.
Friday, February 16
An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.
Monday, February 12 2018
Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.
Monday, February 12 2018
Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.
The school shooter in Broward County on Wednesday used an Armalite-style rifle to carry out the attack.
Investigators said the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, had several magazines as well.
SPECIAL SECTION: Shooting at Broward County school
Alex Shkop, the owner of Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach, said the AR-15, is one of the most widely-owned guns in the world.
Even though it's difficult to conceal, it's probably the only gun the gunman could have gotten his hands on legally.
“You cannot purchase a handgun until you are 21,” said Shkop. “I believe the reason he used an AR-15 is because he is under 21 and you cannot purchase a firearm other than a long-gun legally. I don't know if he purchased it legally, if it's his, because it's a really hard hand gun to smuggle, and especially entering a school.
Shkop says while it may be easier to learn how to shoot an AR-15, it's very difficult to sneak it inside a public place.
