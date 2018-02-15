Parkland school shooter used AR-15 type rifle - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Parkland school shooter used AR-15 type rifle

The school shooter in Broward County on Wednesday used an Armalite-style rifle to carry out the attack.

Investigators said the gunman, Nikolas Cruz, had several magazines as well.

SPECIAL SECTION: Shooting at Broward County school

Alex Shkop, the owner of Guns and Range Training Center in West Palm Beach, said the AR-15, is one of the most widely-owned guns in the world.

Even though it's difficult to conceal, it's probably the only gun the gunman could have gotten his hands on legally.

“You cannot purchase a handgun until you are 21,” said Shkop. “I believe the reason he used an AR-15 is because he is under 21 and you cannot purchase a firearm other than a long-gun legally. I don't know if he purchased it legally, if it's his, because it's a really hard hand gun to smuggle, and especially entering a school.

Shkop says while it may be easier to learn how to shoot an AR-15, it's very difficult to sneak it inside a public place.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.