Former classmate of Nikolas Cruz said he had erratic behavior in middle school

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.

Teacher shielded others in Florida HS shooting, is first victim identified

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - People who knew suspected Broward County school shooter Nikolas Cruz said the warning signs were there for quite some time before Wednesday's massacre.

Cruz and his brother were adopted when they were babies but both of their adopted parents later died.

Their father died when they were young, while their mother passed away just a month ago.

Neighbors said Cruz was a loner and had social issues. They say his mother struggled trying to help him through his problems.

Authorities said he was expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.

WPTV talked to a senior at the high school who saw Cruz open fire on classmates.

Gabrielle Pupo said she also knew Cruz in middle school and his erratic behavior concerned her years ago.

"He was in my class in seventh grade, and I knew he wasn't OK when he punched the window in and said, ‘I'm gonna cause karma someday,’ because he got in trouble with the teacher," said Pupo.

It's unclear where Cruz was living before Wednesday’s shooting that took the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Investigators have not released a motive in the shooting.

