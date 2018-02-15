Vero woman charged after fighting dogs found - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Vero woman charged after fighting dogs found

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Treasure Coast woman has been charged with unlawful confinement of animals after law enforcement found neglected fighting dogs at her home.

TCPalm.com reports 20-year-old Samantha Marie Reid was charged Tuesday after Indian County Sheriff's Office deputies found two dogs fighting in her backyard Jan. 31.

An arrest warrant says the dogs were shocked with a stun device to end the fight at the homeowner's request and euthanized due to injuries.

Nine dogs in total were at the home, with Reid owning four. The dogs were kept in a garage that had weeks of feces and urine in it, an empty water bowl and two food bowls —one out of reach. Claw and teeth marks showed the dogs tried to escape.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer. She's being held without bail.

