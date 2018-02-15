Vero woman charged after fighting dogs found

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.

VERO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Treasure Coast woman has been charged with unlawful confinement of animals after law enforcement found neglected fighting dogs at her home.

TCPalm.com reports 20-year-old Samantha Marie Reid was charged Tuesday after Indian County Sheriff's Office deputies found two dogs fighting in her backyard Jan. 31.

An arrest warrant says the dogs were shocked with a stun device to end the fight at the homeowner's request and euthanized due to injuries.

Nine dogs in total were at the home, with Reid owning four. The dogs were kept in a garage that had weeks of feces and urine in it, an empty water bowl and two food bowls —one out of reach. Claw and teeth marks showed the dogs tried to escape.

It's unclear if she has a lawyer. She's being held without bail.