Student arrested for post referencing shooting

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old student at an Ohio high school referenced the deadly Florida school shooting in a social media post.

Ross Township police in southwestern Ohio say the teen was arrested early Thursday and charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. They did not specify what the post said.

Ross High School Principal Brian Martin commended other students and community members who alerted the school to the post. The school has an increased police presence as a precaution.

Authorities say a former student opened fire Wednesday with a semi-automatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people.