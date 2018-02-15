Student arrested for post referencing shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student arrested for post referencing shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Police say a 14-year-old student at an Ohio high school referenced the deadly Florida school shooting in a social media post.

Ross Township police in southwestern Ohio say the teen was arrested early Thursday and charged with inducing panic, a second-degree felony. They did not specify what the post said.

Ross High School Principal Brian Martin commended other students and community members who alerted the school to the post. The school has an increased police presence as a precaution.

Authorities say a former student opened fire Wednesday with a semi-automatic rifle at a high school in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people.

