Student charged with simulating class shooting

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.

A 6th-grade student at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School has been charged with a misdemeanor after he simulated a shooting, pretending to have a semi-automatic weapon.

No weapon was found.

The incident was handled immediately.

Parents were notified that there was an incident. The child was charged with disrupting a school function.

MESSAGE FROM ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL TO PARENTS: Good afternoon, this is Joe Flanagan, Asst Principal of Anderson Middle School. I have an important message to share with you. Today, school officials worked in partnership with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office as we became aware that one of our students made a non-credible threat to his classmates and teacher related to the recent tragedy. The student is in custody of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with a misdemeanor for disruption of a school function.

I want to assure you Anderson Middle School is committed to the safety and education of all of our students. We thank the school staff and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work.

Thank you.

BREAKING: 6th grade middle school student in Martin County charged with misdemeanor for simulating a shooting in class. Did not have a weapon, but acted as if he was firing a semi-automatic weapon in class. @WPTV — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 15, 2018

Students told their teacher that a 6th grade student said he had a gun for protection. School resource officer searched his bag and didn't find a gun, boy goes to class and simulates shooting with his hands. @WPTV pic.twitter.com/NDob8TB2db — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 15, 2018

Assistant Principal said student's actions are connected to recent tragedy in Parkland. Sheriff's office took simulated shooting behavior very seriously and acted immediately. @WPTV #AndersonMiddle pic.twitter.com/jRfv2ZEwj5 — Michelle Quesada (@M_Quesada) February 15, 2018

