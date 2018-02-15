Student charged with simulating class shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student charged with simulating class shooting

A 6th-grade student at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School has been charged with a misdemeanor after he simulated a shooting, pretending to have a semi-automatic weapon.

No weapon was found.

The incident was handled immediately.

Parents were notified that there was an incident. The child was charged with disrupting a school function. 

MESSAGE FROM ASSISTANT PRINCIPAL TO PARENTS:

Good afternoon, this is Joe Flanagan, Asst Principal of Anderson Middle School.  I have an important message to share with you.  Today, school officials worked in partnership with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office as we became aware that one of our students made a non-credible threat to his classmates and teacher related to the recent tragedy.  The student is in custody of the Martin County Sheriff’s Office and is being charged with a misdemeanor for disruption of a school function.
I want to assure you Anderson Middle School is committed to the safety and education of all of our students.  We thank the school staff and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office for their diligent work.
Thank you.

