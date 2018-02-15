Student arrested after tip of weapon at PB Lakes

Vanessa Trump, the wife of Donald Trump, Jr., was taken to a hospital in New York after opening a letter that contained an unknown white powder inside, the NYPD said.

Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata air bag inflators may present an extreme danger.

An arraignment is set for the shooting suspect on Friday, February 16, at 1 p.m. in Benton, Kentucky.

The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the fatal shootings of 17 students at a Florida high school, has confessed to the killings.

Nikolas Cruz is in Broward County, FL, jail, accused of the deadly school shooting in Parkland, FL. (Source: Broward County Sheriff)

A student at Palm Beach Lakes High School faces expulsion after a tip that the student brought a weapon to campus.

The student ran away when an investigation was launched and the school was placed on lockdown, according to the principal.

The principal says the student was discovered off campus and arrested and police found two guns in the area where the student fled.

The school was on lockdown for about ten minutes.

Police have not identified the student.

"Rest assured that the administration and faculty of Palm Beach Lakes High School are doing everything to ensure that your child is safe," the principal said in a statement sent to parents.