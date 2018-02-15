Student arrested after tip of weapon at PB Lakes - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student arrested after tip of weapon at PB Lakes

A student at Palm Beach Lakes High School faces expulsion after a tip that the student brought a weapon to campus.

The student ran away when an investigation was launched and the school was placed on lockdown, according to the principal.

The principal says the student was discovered off campus and arrested and police found two guns in the area where the student fled.

The school was on lockdown for about ten minutes.

Police have not identified the student.

"Rest assured that the administration and faculty of Palm Beach Lakes High School are doing everything to ensure that your child is safe," the principal said in a statement sent to parents.   

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.