Student charged with making sniper rifle threats - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Student charged with making sniper rifle threats

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a Pittsburgh college student who sent an anonymous message to a teacher about using a sniper rifle from a rooftop has been charged with making terroristic threats.

Investigators say 18-year-old Carnegie Mellon University student Derek Li sent the email through a class site on Feb. 7.

Authorities say Li told them he copied the message's text from an online discussion board. A university faculty member received the message through an anonymous student feedback section that's used as part of a course.

Li told investigators he doesn't have access to a gun. It wasn't known Thursday if he's retained an attorney.

In a statement sent Thursday to students and staff, interim university President Farnam Jahanian said the message "contained threatening language and deeply disturbing imagery."

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.